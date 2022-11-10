Malta News Briefing – Thursday 10 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No feedback by PM on new Standards Commissioner – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said that despite meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss who shall replace George Hyzler as Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, he had received no further feedback. The Opposition leader insisted he was willing to meet Abela on the matter whenever it was convenient for the latter, and added that the prime minister is signaling that he does not want a new Standards Commissioner especially after the asset declarations filed in Parliament. (Maltatoday)

PL MP wants broadcast of court sittings

PL MP Glen Bedingfield said that it was time to allow the broadcasting of certain court sittings. Intervening in a parliamentary debate on the justice ministry’s budget estimates, Bedingfield brought up the issue while discussing the need to introduce the local justice system to digitalisation. “It is time we start discussing what sort of access the media should have in our courtrooms,” Bedingfield said. (Times of Malta)

Jet2 announces further UK-Malta links

Jet2.com & Jet2holidays will be increasing the numbers of tourists coming to Malta by 30%. In a post on social media, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo described this as positive news from the UK for tourism. The Minister explained that this will mean an increase in the number of flights between Malta and the UK. (TVM)

