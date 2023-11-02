Malta News Briefing – Thursday 2 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt to invest €55m in upgrading energy infrastructure

Some €55 million will be invested in upgrading Malta’s energy infrastructure in 2024, half of which are EU funds, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said on Wednesday. Dalli was taking questions following a press conference about budget measures aimed at enterprise and investment. The conference included a visit to the premises of De La Rue in Bulebel, where an expansion project expected to create 100 new jobs is currently underway. Some €28 million would be coming through EU funds under the European Commission’s REPower EU strategy. (Times of Malta)

More than 86% of Ombudsman cases are solved

Approximately 86% of complaints registered with Malta’s Ombudsman’s Office are successfully resolved. This was disclosed at an international conference organized by Malta’s Ombudsman Office, which has brought together representatives from European and Mediterranean Ombudsman offices. The conference, attended by Ombudsman offices from Spain, Monaco, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Morocco, and Turkey, aims to examine shared challenges faced by these entities and their relevance in contemporary societies. Malta’s Ombudsman, Judge Emeritus Joseph Zammit Mckeon, emphasized that despite the diverse social, economic, and cultural compositions of these countries, Ombudsmen universally share the primary responsibility of providing recommendations based on investigations within the legal framework.(TVM)

Pembroke project needs four more months – Infrastructure Malta

According to Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon, the Pembroke junction project is expected to be completed by February. In a project update, he highlighted the current focus on creating two ‘hairpin’ turns near the Luxol grounds to alleviate traffic congestion from Swieqi. These hairpins will replace the existing traffic lights with a more efficient pedestrian crossing situated between them. Moreover, this new structure will provide a more streamlined route for drivers, eliminating the need to drive to the end of the road for a turn. While the project is ongoing, traffic is being redirected through an alternative route in Pembroke, which presently houses several schools. To mitigate current and anticipated traffic issues during construction, Falzon encouraged the public to explore alternative routes such as those through Burmarrad and it-Telgha t’ Alla u Ommu.

