Malta News Briefing – Thursday 20 April 2023

Morning Briefing

Government pays €60m for Air Malta retirement schemes

Government has paid in excess of €60m for Air Malta severance packages announced last year, information tabled in parliament shows. The voluntary employee transfer scheme was created in a bid to cut Air Malta’s workforce by half and save €15 million per year in wages as part of a restructuring exercise.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said 351 employees applied for the Early Retirement Scheme or Voluntary Redundancy Scheme. In total, €60,836,332 were handed out. (Maltatoday)

Inflation reaches 7.1% in April

Figures from the National Statistics Office NSO show that last March, the inflation rate was 7.1 percent, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to last February. NSO figures show that the biggest increase in the annual inflation rate in March was in the food and non-alcoholic drink price index at 2.3%. It said that this increase was mainly due to higher meat prices. The NSO also reported that the second and third biggest impact on inflation was registered in the restaurant and hotel index. (TVM)

Five arrested after massive tax fraud investigation

Five people have been arrested by the police as part of a €62 million tax fraud investigation. Two persons were arraigned on Wednesday evening after being interrogated throughout the day. Media reports suggest tha the men are involved in a variety of businesses including property, roads and even agriculture. They were arrested by the police Financial Crime Investigations Department.

