Malta News Briefing – Thursday 23 September 2021

Malta extends its travel red list

Malta has extended its quarantine-free travel list to a number of countries. According to a new legal notice, travellers arriving from Bahrain, Gabon, Kuwait, Maldives, Bermuda, Rwanda, Russia, Mongolia, Cape Verde, Namibia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Myanmar, Malaysia, Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, South Africa, Timor and India will not be forced to quarantine. Malta currently recognizes vaccine certificate from the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Serbia, Qatar, Albania, Australia, Lebanon, Egypt, Jersey, Gibraltar, Canada, Turkey and Guernsey.

Activist Manuel Delia to leave country after death threats

Activist and blogger Manuel Delia told an Italian portal that he will be leaving the country after receiving threats from persons close to those accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. In an interview with Articolo 21, which he later confirmed to The Times of Malta Delia said the European Center for Press and Media Freedom was supporting his stay at “a safe place” abroad until things get better.

“I fear that the idea of an imminent election might lead someone to act on their own initiative and hurt me or my family, deeming it an act of heroism,” he told Articolo 21.

He added that besides the increasing death threats, he was receiving calls throughout the night on a regular basis.

Removal of masks in class depends on health authorities

Education Minister Justyne Caruana pushed back questions on wearing of masks in class, arguing that it was the remit of health authorities. She said that “as soon as the health authorities inform us that there is no longer the need for students to wear masks in class, we will follow that directive. Although I understand that this measure can be uncomfortable and inconvenient for students, one must understand that these directives are to be followed in the national interest,” Caruana said. A petition for primary students to be allowed to take off face masks while seated in class has been making the rounds.

Covid-19 Update

Active Covid-19 cases declined further as 18 new cases were reported on Wednesday, while 49 patients recovered. 523 persons remain infected with the virus, 23 requiring treatment in hospital.



