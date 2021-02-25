Malta News Briefing – Thursday 25 February 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Four persons charged with Caruana Galizia, Chircop murders

Vince Muscat’s presidential pardon seemed to have the first implications by Wednesday evening with Robert Agius and Jamie Vella being charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. At the same time, the same Vella, together with George Degiorgio, were also charged with the assassination of lawyer Carmel Chircop, a lawyer killed in 2015 in Birirkirkara. Adrian Agius, Robert’s brother, was charged with being a mastermind and an accomplice in the Chircop murder and financing the killing as well as of forming part of a gang.

In a press conference, Police commissioner Angelo Gafa’ declared that investigators believed all suspects in the murder have now been caught. Questioned about Vince Muscat’s protection, Gafa said he is in contact with the prison director, who assured him that the ncessary measures are being taken.

Covid-19 Restrictions on bars to be extended, those at homes for the elderly eased

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that bars and band clubs will remain shut in March but some care homes will see measures relaxed due to the success of the vaccine. The Deputy PM added that Malta was “doing well” with its vaccine roll out. On the other hand, restaurants that had a curfew of 11pm in February, will have their opening hours extended to midnight. He also revealed that the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus made up 8% of all new Malta cases over the last week.

Fearne that in the homes for the elderly over 90% of the residents have received their second dose and ten days have lapsed for the vaccine to attain maximum immunity and therefore ”shielding” restrictions will be removed. This will mean that visits by relatives will be permitted once more as well as enabling the residents to mix with each other as a result of the positive success of this age group.

Covid-19 Update

Malta’s Covid-19 infection rate continues on its increasing trend with another 226 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday. 220 persons have since recovery. The numbers were identified through 2,273 swab tests. The number of active cases stands at 2,504.

In addition, two new deaths have taking the total fatality count to 308. The latest victims were aged 97 and 84 respectively.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...