Malta News Briefing – Thursday 29 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

NAO finds major shortcomings in SVPR contract

The NAO found that a contract at SVPR, awarded to build and operated residential blocks and a kitchento James Caterers and a subsidiary of the DB group was in breach of legislative provisions. The contract process, totalling €274 million, featured a series of serious shortcomings, missing documentation and oversight failures.

In a statement, the NAO said that “it was as unable to determine how the additional investment component originated, notwithstanding that this was an innovative requirement of the call for tenders for comprehensive services. This Office has reservations as to why no parameters that were to guide potential tenderers formulate the additional investment were set. This concern assumes greater relevance given the disproportionate weighting that this was assigned in the evaluation criteria.”

The NAO also said it was “incredulous” at the role played by parliamentary secretaries

politically responsible for the project. “Their failure to enquire as to the regularity of this procurement is in clear breach

of their duties”, it said.

Speaker abstains from Abela vote

Speaker Anglu Farrugia abstained from casting a deciding vote during a parliamentary committee meeting, effectivelly stalling the adoption of a report which found minister Carmelo Abela in breach of ethical standards. The report, by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler, looked into Abela’s use of public funds to run a series of advertisements in local print media, costing €7,012.98.

The Standards Commissioner had found that OPM minister Carmelo Abela breached ethics with the publication of a newspaper advert that was intended to boost his image, rather than provide information of value to the public.

“That promotion was self-promotion; that’s my subjective opinion from what I studied. It put no light on the ministry, expect for the few slogans,” Hyzler explained during last week’s sitting.

Covid-19 Update

Active coronavirus cases have declined to 374, the lowest for a number of months, after 15 cases were reported on Wednesday afternoon. 41 persons recovered during the same timeframe. A total of 1,690 swab tests were taken yesterday.

Till Tuesday, 323,024 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine were given, 103,882 of which were second doses.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...