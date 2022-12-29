Malta News Briefing – Thursday 29 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Valletta man in custody after theft conviction

59-year-old Charles Cutajar of Valletta has been remanded in custody after being charged with two thefts that took place last year.

Arraigned before Magistrate Joe Mifsud, Cutajar was charged with having, between May and November 2021, stolen a laptop from a pharmacy in Ta’ Xbiex and tools from a residence in Ħaż-Żebbuġ. He was also charged with breaching Court-imposed bail conditions. (TVM)

36-year old injured after being hit by glass panes

A 36-year-old Qormi resident sustained grievous injuries at his place of work when large glass panes that were being transported fell on him. Police said the incident happened at around 10:30am in a garage at Sqaq il-Mitħna in Qrendi. The man was assisted on site by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital before being hospitalised. He was later certified to have sustained grievous injuries. (Maltatoday)

Hunting stats not a reflection of reality

Official statistics on hunting and trapping in Malta are not reflecting the reality on the ground, pressure group Malta Ranger Unit is insisting: and this is particularly the case in Gozo. A case in point highlighted by the recently-established group is a report by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit on the 2021-22 autumn hunting season, in which the authorities confirmed just 154 total offences in the country. (Newsbook)

Company held responsible for damages in property case

A director and a company were held jointly responsible and ordered to pay over €235,000 in damages to a woman who had to seek alternative accommodation when her St Julian’s home was demolished and replaced with an apartment block. The case dated back to March 2007 when Dorothy Lentini first filed a civil lawsuit against AS and B Limited claiming that the company, or third parties engaged thereby, had “arbitrarily” demolished the property on George Borg Olivier Street, which was her home. (Times of Malta)

