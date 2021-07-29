Ethics Committee to discuss Rosianne Cutajar report today / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 29 July 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0845: Newspaper Review

The Independent says that the parliamentary ethics committee is meeting again today to discuss the Standards Commissioner report on Rosianne Cutajar. In the last meeting, the government disagreed with an opposition motion to sanction the MP.

Business Today publishes an interview with the CEO of Malta Enterprise Kurt Farrugia who explained that the agency is shifting focus to investment by small-to-medium high-value companies in specialised fields such as AI, ICT, and life sciences.

The Malta Business Weekly speaks with the director of Friends of the Earth, Martin de Giovanni, who welcomed a government 20-year commitment to finance renewable energy projects. He said that public funding facilitates the shift to renewable sources.

In-Nazzjon quotes a letter by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech to Prime Minister Robert Abela urging a common response to the conclusions of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Grech called for cross-party actions to help the country heal.

The Times reports that the monthly average of births between January and April was 365, slightly below that registered in the last five years. Global trends also indicate that a predicted baby boom encouraged by lockdowns did not take place.

L-Orizzont quotes the Permanent Secretary in the Education Ministry, Frank Fabri, that persons with backgrounds outside the education sector are entering the field. He said that the phenomenon needs further investigation.

The Times says that the police have not yet established the connection between a Maltese teenager and his victim, a British man who was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. Investigators are speaking with eyewitnesses, some of whom are believed to be children.

L-Orizzont reports on a one-person counter-demonstration in Italy facing down protestors against Covid-19 vaccinations. The demonstrator is the son of one of the first doctors to die as a result of the pandemic.

The Independent reports that two Covid-19 patients died while receiving treatment at Mater Dei on Wednesday. Aged 95 and 86, the victims bring the total number of deaths from the virus to 423.

In-Nazzjon says that the average age of Covid-19 patients stands at 35 as active cases hover around 2,200. Health authorities said on Wednesday that 36 people are being treated at Mater Dei, one of whom is in intensive care.

Business Today quotes a report by the Central Bank projecting further economic expansion this year following low growth in 2020. The Business Conditions Index for June showed signs of sustained recovery.

Morning Briefing

Wage supplement tapering to start shortly: Government has informed social partner that as the economic recovery gains ground, it will be commencing a gradual tapering of the wage supplement scheme. The initiative had been launched in March of last year. The entities which suffered the most from the pandemic will still receive the full amount, while those in other categories deemed to have faced a lesser impact, will receive a much lesser amount, estimated to be around one-third of the present amount. This tapering is expected to commence next month.

UHM slams Covid-19 workplace measures: The UHM has slammed employers for ‘behaving like a mini-public health authority’ by introducting Covid-19 measues. The Unions said such measures were confusing at a time when a clear strategy was needed. “This Union has always urged workers to comply with the policies and procedures issued by the Health Authorities and is not willing to accept public health policies drafted by the employers,” the UHM said, in what appeared to be a dig at requests for staff to be vaccinated or stand for regular PCR tests.

Covid-19 Update: 91 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, with recoveries reaching 125. These were identified from 3,862 swab tests. Active cases stand at 2,194.Two men, aged 95 and 85 died while Covid-19 positive at Mater dei Hospital. A total of 36 positive patients are currently being treated at the hospital.