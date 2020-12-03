Malta News Briefing – Thursday 3 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 Update: Prof Gauci calls for restraint this Christmas

Superintendent for public health Prof Charmaine Gauci insisted again that people should celebrate Christmas within their household only, and places of work should not hold staff parties.

Replying to questions on COVID-19 at a meeting with the parliamentary Family Affairs Committee, Charmaine Gauci said 18 virus patients are currently in intensive care. There are currently 39 ITU beds ready with equipment and staff, with up to 100 beds available in case of a surge in cases.

Malta has exceeded the grim landmark of 10,000 coronavirus cases after 126 new cases were reported yesterday. With 139 new recoveries, the number of active cases has gone down slightly to 2,068.

Coronavirus has caused the death of five other patients in Malta, the Health Ministry said. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 146. The fatalities were three men and two women.

Afriqiyah Airways Hijacker Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison By Maltese Court

One of the men in the hijacking of an Afriqiyah Airways in 2016, a 29-year-old Libyan man, Shah Soko Moussa, was sentenced by the Maltese courts to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of € 9,990 after admitting the charges against him.

Moussa had hijacked an Afriqiyah Airways flight with 30-year-old Ali Ahmed Saleh back on 23 December 2016, which landed in Malta. The two had boarded the Airbus A320 in Libyan airspace and diverted it to Malta.

The pair of hijackers were loyal to the late Libyan dictator, with some Libyan media even claiming that they hijacked the plane because they wanted publicity for a new political party.

Joseph Muscat summoned by Caruana Galizia inquiry board

Former Prime minister Joseph Muscat has been summoned to appear before the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry board this Friday. The Inquiry Board’s Secretary said today that court bailiffs had handed the summons to Muscat’s father when they turned up at his residence. So far, the board has not heard any confirmation of attendance.

Today’s session was meant to see the chairman and secretary of the Permanent Commission against Corruption appeared but the witnesses said that they were precluded at law from testifying.

