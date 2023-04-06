Malta News Briefing – Thursday 6th April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government springs to hunters’ defence on Spring hunting

The government has filed a reply to a prohibitory injunction filed in Court by BirdLife Malta, arguing that the Courts ought to reject BirdLife’s request to stop the spring hunting season from opening. The prohibitory injunction was requested by the NGO in an attempt to prevent government from issuing the legal notice that would effectively open the spring hunting season for the vulnerable turtle-dove. (Newsbook)

Carers grant, in-work benefit payments scheduled scheduled for Saturday

The Government has announced an increase in the Carers Grant which from €300 in 2021 has risen to €4,510 per year. The families who will benefit from this grant will receive a quarterly payment of just over €1,000, with the first one being on Saturday. In a news conference Minister Michael Falzon said that with the measures announced in the budget for this year, social expenditure in the last 10 years has increased by 55%. He claimed that in addition to the carers grant, another payment – the in-work benefit – will be sent from Saturday. (TVM)

Labour is no longer the workers’ party, PN claims

PN MP Claudette Buttigieg said that nowadays, nobody believes that the Labour Party is the worker’s party, as Prime Minister Robert Abela and his circle do not know the public’s realities. In a press conference, Buttigieg and the PN’s Secretary General Michael Piccinino said that Abela cannot be strong and stop those who are ‘pigging out’ as he himself has pigged out by making €17,000 monthly while he was still a lawyer for the Planning Authority, claiming he also worked nights and weekends. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first