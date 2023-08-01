Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 1 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Decision on Steward’s appeal against hospitals ruling to be handed in October

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti disclosed during a court hearing on Monday that the conclusive ruling on annulling contracts associated with the privatisation of three state hospitals is anticipated in October. The Chief justice, along with Mr. Justices Giannino Caruana Demajo and Anthony Ellul, is currently presiding over the final oral submissions in the appeal proceedings filed by Steward Global Healthcare against a court decision to invalidate their concession agreement. (Times of Malta)

Inflation remains above Eurozone in July

Malta’s inflation rate in July remained at 5.7%, surpassing the average inflation rate of the eurozone. Data by Eurostat shows that in July 2023, the euro area’s annual inflation is projected to be 5.3%, a slight decrease from the 5.5% recorded in June. Food remained the component pushing the cost-of-living upwards. (Newsbook)

Lilu l-King brought expensive items in cash, Court hears

In a court hearing on Monday, it was revealed that over a span of just six months, Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, also known as ‘Lilu l-King,’ allegedly spent approximately €3,800 on luxury items from a specific store, consistently making cash payments. A subsequent raid conducted at his residence in Portomaso unveiled a substantial collection of luxury items, which included trainers, accessories, and an assortment of high-end vehicles like Range Rovers, three Mercedes cars, and a BMW. When questioned about his occupation, Lilu l-King asserted that he owns a shop and is in the process of preparing to launch another establishment. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group