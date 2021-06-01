Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 1 June 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

920 Covid fines last week: A total of 920 fines were dished out during the past week in connection with breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The majority of fines, 685, were handed to persons not wearing a mask whie 71 others were in groups in breach of gatherings. There were also 10 fines connected with entities breaches. Six other persons breached quarantine regulations and 148 were found in larger gatherings in private residences.

Unemployment stable – NSO: Figures by the National Statistics Office show a total unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent in April, equal to the previous month but down from 4.4 per cent recorded in April last year. The total level of unemployment stood at 10,386, slightly below 10,403 registered in March and the fourth consecutive decrease in 2021.

The rate of youth unemployment fell by 0.7 percentage points month on month, closing at 8.4 per cent. Unemployment among the adult population increased from 3.2 per cent in March to 3.3 per cent in April.

Malta launches vaccine certificate: Malta has formally launched its vaccine certificate, which will allow persons who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to tavel and attend certain activities. The certificates will be available on certifikatvaccin.gov.mt for Maltese Identity Card holders and can be generated 14 days from the date a person is fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 Update: Two new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, while four persons recovered. 1,772 swab tests were carried out on Sunday. The active case tally stands at 66, while the death count remains unchanged at 419.