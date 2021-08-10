Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 10 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Yorgen Fenech paid Degiorgios legal fees, claims middleman

Self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma said in court on Monday that Yorgen Fenech paid tens of thousands of euro to cover legal fees for men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and then a further €55,000 to cover their eventual bail fees. Theuma, who has since turned State’s evidence, testified that

he also arranged for weekly payments of €2,000 to €3,000 to reach Degiorgio brothers Alfred and George.

Fenech would hand him money at his Portomaso office or else at his Żebbuġ farmhouse, Theuma said. The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Theuma, who acted as a middleman between the business magnate and the three men who carried out the assassination.

Launch of the Smart and Sustainable Business Awards 2021

The Ministry for the Economy and Industry has launched the sixth edition of the Smart and Sustainable Business Awards, which is being held through an initiative by the Policy Development and Program Implementation Directorate within the same ministry, in co-ordination with the Cleaner Technology Centre at the University of Malta. This fund is aimed at rewarding the efforts of micro, small and medium-sized businesses, so as to promote smart practices and increase economic, social and environmental sustainability. Applications will be accepted from 9th August to 17th September 2021. The application, as well as the guidelines, can be downloaded from the website http://www.economy.gov.mt by clicking on the ‘Smart and Sustainable Business Award’ banner. ​

Covid-19 Update: 56 new cases of coronavirus were reported by health authorities on Monday, with 121 patients recovering. Active cases continued to decline and now stand at 878. 2,615 swab tests were taken on Sunday. Two Covid-infected patients aged 71 and 63 passed away in the past 24 hours. Two other deaths were also reported on Sunday, taking the death tally to 428.