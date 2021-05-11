Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Coronavirus Update

The anti-coronavirus vaccine will be made available to all persons over the age of 16 in May, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne announced in Parliament on Monday. Fearne also said that COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the winter season are already on order. He said that only Israel will have reached this stage before Malta.

Fearne added that health authorities were expecting herd immunity to be reached soon.

11 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, while 23 persons recovered. The active case tally has gone down to 213. 1,524 swab tests were carried out on Sunday. No deaths were reported.

Country needs economic plan that benefits all – Bernard Grech

Malta needs an economic plan from which all could benefit and that transforms the current challenges in opportunities. Speaking in Parliament, PN leader Bernard Grech said that significant chunks of society are being left behind, recalling a recent survey which has shown that there are 80,000 people who do not know what to do if they incur an unexpected cost of €700.

“The PN has been consistent and will remain consistent in supporting any aid given to help families and workers”, Grech explained. However, the Opposition leader sought to deny Government’s claim that the pandemic-related assistance was being paid out from the country’s surplus. He explained that the Government reported an increase in the defict of €1.3 billion while the debt level increased by €1.26 billion. This shows that every penny the government used to fight the pandemic had to be borrowed, Grech said, accusing Government of squandering money on shady deals, such as SVPR contract.

The PN leader remarked that the fact that Malta is seeking EU funds proves that the Nationalist Party was right in successfully campaigning for Malta to become part of the EU 17 years ago.

Witnesses claim Gafa offered 350k to shutdown claims

Former OPM official Neville Gafa allegedly offered 12 Libyan war casualties €350,000 each for them to back down on their claims implicating him in a medical visas scandal back in seven years ago.

Two witnesses testified via video conference in libel proceedings instituted by Gafa against the former editor of The Malta Independent on Sunday, David Lindsay.

