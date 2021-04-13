Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 13 April 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Newspaper Review

The Independent speaks to the president of the association of travel agents, Iain Tonna, who warned that operators cannot risk another summer of inactivity. Tonna said indications suggest that the volume of tourism could rise up to 40 percent of 2019 levels.

The Times quotes PN MP Toni Bezzina who told reporters at the end of a police interrogation that he was the victim of a “political frame-up”. The investigations follow claims that Bezzina dispatched government workers to carry out works on a PN club in 2012.

L-Orizzont says that surveys published on Sunday show that the Labour Party enjoys a substantial lead over the Nationalist Party, projecting a difference of around 32,000 votes were elections to be held right now.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that recent surveys show the party has reduced the gap with the Labour Party by half over the last six months. Grech promised to take the necessary decisions to continue strengthening the party.

The Times follows a hearing in the courts on Monday during which Planning Authority representatives revealed that applications for works at the hospitals operated by Steward Healthcare are currently on hold until the company presents full documentation.

The Independent quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who confirmed two instances of blood-clotting in vaccinated patients but said that the cases are not related to the inoculation.

L-Orizzont follows the case of a man charged with presenting falsified Covid-19 certificates at the airport. Magistrate Joe Mifsud said that many people are suffering from the pandemic and that fake test results cannot be tolerated.

In-Nazzjon says the Education Minister Justyne Caruana is refusing to say whether she had approved a contract worth €5,000 a month awarded by her ministry to Daniel Bogdanovic. Caruana said she will answer in the appropriate fora.

Morning Briefing

Bezzina claims political frameup

Opposition MP Toni Bezzina claimed that he was being targeted through a political frame-up, after he was interrogated by police for nearly four hours over suspected corruption. Bezzina was called at the Financial Crime Investigation Department to answer questions on an alleged case, which happened nine years ago, when the MP, who at the time was employed at the Public Works Department allegedly asked public workers to carry out works at a PN party club.

“The truth is that this is a political frame-up in my regard and I look forward to the full truth coming out. We said what we had to say,” he said.

Govt denies claims of permits for parties

Despite a number of events being promoted for summer, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that the Malta Tourism Authority did not issue any approval for any mass events in the Maltese islands. He ddenied rumours that the MTA gave its go-ahead for any mass events in the coming months. “Those promoting events are taking a risk themselves, however I want to clarify that no one has the blessing of the MTA….when time arrives we will follow health guidelines. The important thing for us is to keep a balance between out health and the livelihood of the people in Malta”, Bartolo stated.

More people fined for Covid-breaches

1,261 people were fined for Covid-19 regulation breaches last week, the health authorities have said.

The majority of the fines, some 784, were given to people not wearing a mask in public.

366 fines were to people who were in groups larger than two.

92 people were fined for being over the number of households allowed in a private residence.

Covid-19 Update

47 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, with 52 persons recovering. 2,036 swab tests were carried out on Sunday. Active cases stand at 553. No new deaths were recorded, leaving the tally at 402.

Like this: Like Loading...