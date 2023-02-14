Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 14 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Political leaders trade words on Standards czar appointment

PM Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech faced-off in a heated exchange over the appointment of a new Standards Commissioner. The Prime Minister accused Grech of reneging on an agreement to back the nomination of ex-chief justice Joe Azzopardi. Grech retorted that no such agreement existed. Abela decsribed Azzopardi’s track record as chief justice as better than those of his predecessors. After recent changes introduced by Government, Azzopardi will be appointed by a simple parliamentary majority should two subsequent votes fail to garner a majority backing his appointment. The role has been vacant since September after George Hyzler was nominated to serve on the EU’s court of auditors. (Times of Malta)

CDP rescuers return from Turkey

32 CPD rescuers returned from Turkey where they spent a week searching for victims of two massive earthquakes that left more than 30,000 people dead.

The members of the Civil Protection Department were situated in the Turkish city of Malatya with chief Kevin Pace describing the devastated city as a “like war zone”. “There was a devastating atmosphere, just like a war zone. We worked 24/7 on various sites, amid freezing weather and in a very delicate atmosphere,” Pace told reporters on arrival. The Maltese team managed to recover 18 dead bodies. “Unfortunately, we found no one alive and with each passing day it becomes more unlikely for a buried victim to survive,” Pace said. A second Maltese team is expected to leave for Turkey in the coming days.(Maltatoday)

Bullying may become a criminal offence – Justice Minister

Government is looking into the possibility of making bullying in schools a criminal offence, justice minister Jonathan Attard has revealed. In reply to a parliamentary question by government backbencher Carmelo Abela – who asked whether government is considering following in the footsteps of France and make it a criminal offence – Attard did not exclude the possibility, adding that a decision would be taken after holding talks with stakeholders. (Newsbook)

