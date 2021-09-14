Sole bidder for Gozo-Malta tunnel project / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 14 September 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0900 – Newspaper Review

The Times says that Infrastructure Malta has shortlisted the sole bidder that made it through the initial tendering process of the Gozo-Malta tunnel project. The international consortium was one of four that originally bid for the offer.

L-Orizzont leads with a set of pre-budget proposals presented by the General Workers Union. Union secretary-general Josef Bugeja said that the recommendations are based on attracting economic investment that raises the quality of life.

The Independent reports that the Chamber of SMEs unveiled a set of recommendations for economic measures ahead of the upcoming budget, focusing on overcoming the effects of the pandemic and the FATF grey-listing.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that new a new government led by him would fund all cancer treatment given at EU hospitals outside of Malta. Grech said that patients and their families should not have to beg for money to receive treatment.

The Independent reports that President George Vella visited the site of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination in Bidnija, laying a wreath and condemning the killing. The Office of the President said the gesture helps a national process of healing.

The Times reports that school attendance has been made compulsory again after the policy was suspended because of the pandemic last year. School attendance fell to 75 per cent in 2020-2021 raising concerns about the effects on children’s education.

L-Orizzont quotes the latest Eurobarometer survey findings showing that 69 per cent of people in Malta approve of the Covid-19 measures adopted by the government. The average rate in the EU is 53 per cent.

In-Nazzjon speaks to bakers who said that the rise in the price of bread will impact other bakery products too. The price of the Maltese ftira will go up by 10 cents while small buns will cost 5 cents more.

Morning Briefing

PN promises free cancer treatment, IVF reform

A future PN government would provide completely free cancer treatment, Opposition leader Bernard Grech has promised. Grech said that cancer patients should not pay for their own medical treatment or beg charities, but should have their expenses covered by the State. The PN Leader also committed to overhaul the IVF treatment system, and ensure there was a specialist on the island at all times.

“There are lives at stake here. If we have money to waste on this government’s excesses then we have money to invest in families,” he said. Grech also said that a Nationalist government would work on improving the salaries of health care workers, and it would see to it that adequate bonuses are also given.

PN Deputy Leader out of ITU

PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo has been transferred out of Mater Dei’s Intensive Therapy Unit more than a week after developing a serious blood infection.

Writing on Facebook, his wife Marina and sons Alan and Andrew, said the PN MP has shown progress, and was transferred out of the ITU for further recovery. “We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to all doctors, nurses and staff of ITU for their incredible work and care,” they wrote.

Covid-19 Update: 35 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, as 43 recovered, triggering a slight decline in active cases to 723. 35 patients are recovering in hospital but 4 remain in ITU.

