Malta News Briefing- Tuesday 20 April 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Newspaper Review

The Times reports that the Cabinet has advised the President against granting a pardon to brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio. The alleged hitmen in the Caruana Galizia murder volunteered information in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

The Independent says that Minister Carmelo Abela has recused himself from the Cabinet’s decision to pardon the Degiorgio brothers, following allegations that he was connected to a botched bank heist in 2010. The minister rejects the allegations.

L-Orizzont quotes a government press release explaining that the decision to refuse a pardon request by Alfred and George Degiorgio was taken in line with advice by the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner.

In-Nazzjon quotes a reaction by the PN to the government’s announcement that it turned down a pardon request by the Degiorgio brothers. The party said it respects the decision but argues that the public is entitled to know the reasons behind it.

L-Orizzont speaks to a paediatrician who warned that the perception that children do not contract Covid-19 is misguided. An eleven-year-old boy recently died in Italy after a long battle with the disease.

In-Nazzjon quotes a ruling by the House Speaker who said that witnesses summoned by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee are obliged to testify but have the right to silence. The opposition requested the ruling following Brian Tonna’s refusal to answer PAC questions.

The Times says that Dar tal-Providenza has decided to postpone upgrading works on a home for persons with disability after a technical glitch in the Winter fundraising telethon slashed the organisation’s income from donations by half.

The Independent quotes tributes posted on social media after the teenage victim of a traffic accident on Sunday was identified as law student Julian Spiteri. The 19-year-old was driving a car which crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Rabat.

Morning Briefing

Brian Tonna to be grilled by PAC

Nexia BT partner Brian Tonna is expected to be recalled before parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to answer questions related to the Electrgas deal. Last week Tonna had refused to answer any questions, arguing that he may be a suspect in ongoing police investigations into the matter.

However, on Monday afternoon, Speaker Anglu Farrugia decided that Tonna would be hauled back in front of the PAC. The ruling had been requested by Committee president Beppe Fenech Adami. The PN MP noted that wwhile there were legal proceedings against Tonna regarding alleged money laundering involving Allied Newspapers and alleged kickbacks in the sale of passports, the committee did not know of any criminal proceedings against him over the Electrogas contract.

PN claims attack on IT systems

The Nationalist Party said on Monday evening that it had been the victim of an attack on its information technology systems and potentially some party information could have been accessed without authorization.

PN General Secretary Francis Zammit Dimech said in a statement that the Nationalist Party immediately took all necessary measures to minimize the effects of this attack, informing both the Data Commissioner and the Executive Police to begin their investigations.

Govt, Church discuss rent reforms

Mgr Charles J. Scicluna, Archbishop of Malta, met with Minister for Social Accommodation Roderick Galdes to discuss the reform of pre-1995 controlled rents.

During the meeting, Minister Roderick Galdes explained that social justice is the fundamental principle behind this reform, and that through this reform, past injustices will be addressed while those in need will be protected.

“We have created an adequate balance between the landlord, who deserves fair compensation for the gesture made towards society, and the tenant, who duly deserves reassurance and certainty. We are talking about people’s assets and their shelter. This is why the government felt the need to intervene and compensate the accommodation expenses of those vulnerable persons and pensioners”, stated Minister Galdes.

Archbishop Mgr Charles J. Scicluna welcomed the principles of the controlled rents reform and stressed that the government has a duty to address suffering while reassuring the peace of mind and mental health of citizens. He also highlighted the fact that from a challenge there can be potential, and with a concerted effort and principles, an example may be created that leaves a positive impact.

PN proposes public ERA meetings

The PN has presented three proposals for more transparency in safeguarding the environment, in particular through the work of the Environment and Resources Authority, ERA. The Party said that the ERA’s board meetings should be open to the public and that the latter will be able to make its representations. Another proposal is that ERA’s board agenda is communicated early to Non-Government Organisations so that they will know what will be discussed. PN is also proposing that the board’s vote and decisions are public.

MPs Robert Cutajar and Kevin Cutajar said that the Opposition is aware that environmental organisations maintain they are not being heard and therefore, they added that these proposals will be presented as a private member’s bill.

Covid-19 Update

60 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday while another 41 patients recovered. This means that active case edged up over 600 again, reaching 614.

Total cases have now exceeded 30,000.

There were no new deaths on Sunday.

276,516 Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca vaccine doses have been administered, 84,933 of which are second jabs.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...