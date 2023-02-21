Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 21 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Maltese travelling abroad reach pre-covid levels

The number of people who went abroad during the last three months of 2022 reached pre-pandemic levels, NSO data has shown. Fresh data shows that 109,979 outbound trips made for holiday purposes between October and December of 2022. This compares to 63,104 in the same three months of 2021 and 4,836 in 2020. In 2019, a total of 110,512 trips were made for holiday purposes. According to the NSO, almost 110,000 people traveled on holiday, while around 46,000 people visited their relatives and friends. (Times of Malta)

Serious accident in Żebbuġ leave young person in hospital

A car driver was hospitalised for treatment following a serious accident in Triq l-Imdina, Ħaż-Żebbuġ. The national broadcaster reported that a 20-year old youth was involved in the accident which occurred at around 6.15pm . The young driver lost control of The car was heavily damaged during the impact with the result that its engine ended up on the road. (TVM)

Licensing of contractors in construction will improve standards

Public Works and Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that the licensing of contractors in the construction industry is aimed to ‘improve standards’. Last week, construction industry stakeholders expressed their support on a legislation to license building contractors, but wondered when this will ever come to be. Zrinzo Azzopardi inssited that the government remains committed to introduce a system by which contractors are issued with a licence. This change, coupled with other initiatives that have been implemented so far such as the need for insurance policies covering the interests of third parties, bank guarantees as well as other requirements that need to be adhered to prior to and during the commencement of works in a project, will improve this sector, the minister said. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first