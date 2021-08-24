MEA warns on Govt jobs before election / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 24 August 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0845 – Newspaper Review

The Independent leads with a proposals document by the Malta Employers’ Association urging the government to address structural flaws in the economic system in the upcoming Budget rather than promising small-scale local projects.

The Times quotes the director-general of the employers’ association, Joseph Farrugia warning about new jobs in the public sector ahead of the upcoming election. Farrugia said this impacts the private sector negatively.

L-Orizzont reports the death of 81-year-old Lonza Busuttil when a fire broke out in her Tarxien home on Monday morning. Neighbours mourned the tragic incident and said that the elderly lady was active in the community.

In-Nazzjon says that a house blaze that developed in a Tarxien residence on Monday was caused by a short circuit in the electrical system. Two of the residents were not at home when the fire broke out, but their 81-year-old mother died from exposure to smoke.

The Times says that Keith Schembri admitted that he had knowledge of the contents of a confidential FIAU report. The former chief of staff referred to the report to back up his claims during a police interrogation.

In-Nazzjon says that the retail price index rose from 1.47 in July 2020 to 1.81 in July this year. Figures by the National Statistics office show an increase in food products, house expenses, clothing, and personal care products.

The Independent quotes a post by minister Edward Zammit Lewis in reaction to a report suggesting he sought jobs for his supporters with Tumas Group. The minister did not deny the claims but says he has always acted with integrity.

L-Orizzont says that former Labour minister Joe Brincat filed a judicial protest to raise objections against the outcomes of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, arguing that the process breached rule of law.

Morning Briefing

Yorgen Fenech wants access to Keith Schembri mobile data

Murder mastermind suspect Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers are claiming that police have gained access to data from Keith Schembri’s mobile phone, and that it contains “essential” evidence supporting the businessman’s claims. These claims were filed as part of an application filed by Fenech in constitutional proceedings seeking to have lead investigator superintendent Keith Arnaud kicked off the probe into the murder. Fenech insisted that “the case deals with persons who were part of the highest administration of the country. It was proven that these persons tampered with evidence, worked to destroy evidence and are still working to evade justice”.

CBM notes improving sentiment in industry and services, but retail lags behind

Business Sentiment was positive in industry and services as well as among consumers, an Economic Update by the Central Bank of Malta shows. However, it turned negative in the construction and retail trade sectors. In July, the Bank’s Business Conditions Index decreased marginally compared with June, but increased on an annual basis as the economy continued to recover from the very low levels observed in 2020. European Commission surveys show that sentiment decreased slightly compared to June, while remaining above its year ago level and its long-term average.

Covid-19 Update: 57 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Monday, while 37 recovered, taking the active case tally to 687. 2,656 swab tests were carried out on Sunday.