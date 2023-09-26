Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 26 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Restaurant owners say profit-making is a struggle

A survey commissioned by the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) has revealed that restaurateurs are struggling to turn a significant profit. Statistician Vincent Marmara conducted the survey, which found that, on average, catering establishment owners were left with only 6.1 percent in profit after accounting for taxes. This concerning situation was highlighted by ACE president Michelle Muscat, who emphasized the vital role the catering industry plays in Malta’s economy, employing over 10,000 people across more than 2,000 establishments. The industry faces challenges such as employee shortages, rising raw material costs, and the increasing popularity of food delivery services, exacerbated by inflation causing prices to rise and reducing consumer purchasing power. (Times of Malta)

Take-away prices pushing inflation up – NSO

Higher take-out prices played a significant role in driving up the annual inflation rate in August, along with increased costs for house maintenance services and insurance, as reported by the National Statistics Office. In August, the annual inflation rate stood at 4%, a decrease from the previous month’s 4.7%. The food index and the housing index recorded the highest inflation rates, with substantial rates of 9.3% and 8.7%, respectively. Specifically, within the food index, restaurant services and take-out food saw an annual inflation rate of 6.8%, while food items excluding these services experienced a higher annual rate of 10.2%. (Maltatoday)

Man accused for causing involuntary homicide sentenced to prison on separate incident

A man accused of involuntary homicide for a fatal motorcycle collision earlier this year has been sentenced to one year in prison for driving an unlicensed car in an unrelated case. Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace handed down the judgment, finding 42-year-old Karl Vella Petroni from Manikata guilty of driving a vehicle with an expired road license in March 2019. Additionally, he was disqualified from driving for one year, with the ban beginning upon his release from prison. Originally facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol and damaging a roundabout, Vella Petroni was convicted on the license-related offence. (The Malta Independent)

