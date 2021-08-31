Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 31 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Yorgen Fenech charged with money laundering

Yorgen Fenech, together with former business associats, was charged with money laundering in connection with a Maltese gaming company called Glimmer Limited. The man who stands accused of conspiring to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia, pleaded not guilty. He is accused of committing acts of money laundering between April and October 2019 by converting or transferring property known to have been derived from criminal activity.

Four other people linked to the businessman were also arraigned in court and deny the charges. In the arraignment, Inspector Brian Paul Camilleri also accused Fenech of concealing the provenance of property, which he knew came from criminal activity, and the use of property acquired from criminal activity.

Inquiry finds no wrongdoing in exam results

An inquiry has found no signs of foul play in public school examination results. The inquity was appointed by the Education Ministry after the Malta Union of Teachers had complained that Ministry officials had changed the results given by some teachers to students who were absent.

The union had noted that some students had obtained full marks in certain subjects despite not attending classes during that year. The board concluded that the education authorities had made the process public through three circulars it had sent out. They had explained that the system was put in place to ensure that vulnerable students who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic would not miss out on their school certificate.

Such students would receive certificates based on their mid-year exams and previous assessments.

Covid-19 Update: 34 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Monday, while 35 recovered, leaving the active case tally almost unchanged at 634. 2,362 swab tests were carried out yesterday.

CDE News