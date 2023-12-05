Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 5 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Ombudsman calls out government inaction on notaries’ unpaid taxes

The ombudsman has called out the government’s stance of absolving itself from accountability regarding notaries who neglect to remit property buyers’ taxes to the tax authorities, deeming it “illogical.” In a vehemently worded report, Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon highlighted the current absence of recourse for individuals affected by unscrupulous notaries, aside from resorting to legal action. He emphasized that without repaying the taxes owed on property transfers, affected buyers would face an impasse preventing the completion of their property purchase. Citing notaries as public officers entrusted with government-assigned responsibilities, the ombudsman argued that property buyers couldn’t reasonably anticipate a notary’s failure to transfer the taxes to the Commissioner for Revenue. Dismissing the claim that the choice of notary absolves the government of responsibility, the ombudsman labeled this reasoning as illogical within the context of his office’s perspective. (Times of Malta)

Jean Paul Sofia’s parents sue persons involved in son’s death

With the support of the Public Interest Litigation Network (PILN), Jean Paul Sofia’s parents have initiated legal proceedings in Malta’s civil courts, seeking recompense for both moral and material damages. The lawsuit targets five individuals and their associated companies implicated in the tragic event of December 3, 2022, when a construction site in Kordin collapsed, resulting in the loss of Jean Paul Sofia’s life. Those implicated in the case include Perit Adriana Zammit, Matthew Schembri (both individually and as directors of All Plus Ltd and Whitefrost Company Ltd), Kurt Buhagiar, and Miromir Jovicevic and Dijana Jovicevic (both personally and as representatives of Milmar Construction Ltd). (Maltatoday)

Enemalta resubmits application to instal fiber optic cable through Comino

Enemalta, the energy provider in Malta, has submitted an application for trench excavation on Comino, this time intending to install a fiber optic cable. The proposed trench route starts from the Comino side near the Santa Marija Battery and links to Enemalta’s distribution center on the island. Enemalta aims to enhance safety measures by encasing the fiber optic cable in concrete and securing it with a manhole. While both the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage have not opposed the project, they’ve stressed the necessity for caution due to Comino’s status as a Natura 2000 area—an EU network protecting natural sites. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group