Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 5 January 2021

Government teleworking to remain in place

Head of the Civil Service, Mario Cutajar said that government policy with regard to teleworking had not changed, insisting that “there was no change in the direction given months ago that whenever teleworking is possible requests from employees should be approved given the current circumstances”.

The Principal Permanent Secretary was reacting to social media comments by Labour MEP Alfred Sant who claimed that some staff were being ordered back to their desks despite a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Sant described such a decision as “incomprehensible”, particularly after a more infectious strain of the virus was found in Malta last week. The former Prime Minister added: “So does it make sense to bring all employees together again in the same space as of now?” he asked. “Why do governments give so frequently the impression that the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing?”

Two more Covid-19 related fatalities were announced by the health authorities on Monday, taking the total of victims to 222. Both victims are women, aged 81 and 73 respectively. They passed away at Mater Dei Hospital.

Meanwhile, 148 new cases were reported on Monday, with 111 recovering. These were identified from 2,915 swab tests. Malta’s active case status now stands at 1,622.

The casual election required to fill in the vacancy resulting from the resignation of former minister Edward Scicluna will be held today week. Scicluna has been appointed Governor of the Central Banl of Malta.

Three candidates are eligible to submit their candidature for the district which covers Zebbuġ, Dingli, Mġarr, Mtarfa andRabat These incude former Rabat mayor Charles Azzopardi, Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia, ex-PN MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando.

Pullicino Orlando, currently Chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology is the only eligible candidate who has confirmed to sections of the media his intention to submit his nomination.

Malta has registered 85 new coronavirus cases on Sunday after 1,995 swab tests were carried out, the health authorities reported.

64 individuals made a recovery bringing the number of active cases to 1,587.

220 people have died in Malta since the onset of the pandemic.

