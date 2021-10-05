Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 5 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Pandora Papers allegations to be investigated

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said that the police investigate all allegations of crime that come to its attention, replying to whether the force will be looking into the Pandora Papers revelations. “I can assure the public that every time an allegation of a crime reaches the police, an investigation is launched,” Gafa said. “In Malta, there are a number of authorities and agencies, the police force among them, and we work with them, including through our Financial Crime Task Force.” The only reference to a Maltese citizen to be made public so far was former Minister John Dalli, with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, including The Times of Malta, revealing how the former minister and European commissioner used nominee services provided by the Panama law firm Alcogal to conceal his ownership of the BVI company Westmead Overseas Limited. Dalli is denying any wrongdoing.

Rosianne Cutajar removed from Council of Europe role

Government has taken off MP Rosianne Cutajar from Malta’s delegation to the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, a few weeks before she had to face breach of conduct accusations before the council’s rules.The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne in parliament, who also said that Energy Minister Miriam Dalli will be taking her place. Cutajar is being investigated over a 2019 speech in which she criticised a colleague’s report into the Daphne Caruana Galizia case and the rule of law in Malta, without informing her counterparts that she was in contact with Yorgen Fenech. Cutajar has denied receiving money for her role as the broker in the sale of an Mdina home to Yorgen Fenech.

Covid-19 Update: 24 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, while 23 recovered, leaving the active case tally practically unchanged at 294. Six patients remain in hospital, but none require intensive therapy.