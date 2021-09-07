Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 7 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Parents want normal return to school

It is time for school curriculum to return to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic is being brought under control, a parents’ association said on Monday. The Maltese Association of Parents of State School Students (MAPSSS) said that while it understands the need to maintain health measures like mask-wearing and social distancing, students should return to the full educational curriculum. They added that students were being limited to core subjects and it is time for the resumption of peripatetic lessons like art, music, physical education and ethics.

With 80% of the whole population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and the easing of measures in various sectors, MAPSSS said that while measures such as mask-wearing, adequate physical distance in class and hand sanitising should remain, “students should now go back to the full educational entitlement that includes not only core subjects but also the resumption of peripatetic lessons like art, music, PE and ethics.”

Dalli says charges are a conspiracy

Former Minister John Dalli said he would be strongly fighting charges that his aide attempted to solicit a €60 million bribe back when he was European Commissioner for Health. He described the charges as the culmination of a conspiracy between Malta’s police commissioner Angelo Gafa, who when the bribery allegations came out was an inspector in the police force and had investigated the allegations with former Commissioner John Rizzo and Giovanni Kessler, who was the director of the EU’s anti-fraud agency OLAF when the agency concluded that he had been complicit in a bribery scandal. Dalli will be arraigned on Friday 17 September in front of Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo at 12pm.

More COVID-19 vaccine certificates accepted by Malta

The Health and Tourism Authorities notify that as from today, 6th September 2021, Malta will officially recognise the digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate of Egypt and the Lebanon COVID-19 vaccination record card.

The vaccine certificates will be recognised by vaccines approved by the European Medicines Authority, which shall be a full course and 14 days after the last dose.

Currently Malta is recognising the digital vaccine certificates of the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar, Albania, Australia and the United States of America record card.

Covid-19 Update: 37 new cases were reported on Monday, with 49 recoveries. Another victim was reported overnight, this time a 77-year-old man. 2,601 swab tests were taken on Sunday, with active cases declining to 710.

CDE News