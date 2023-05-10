Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 10 May 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

AI-based software to fight tax cheats, Minister announces

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana revealed that the tax department will use AI-based software that will automatically warn authorities when a person or business’s declared income does not match their amassed wealth. According to Caruana, this will make it more simpler and quicker for the authorities to identify and address tax evasion right away. Caruana referred to a sophisticated statistical analysis system (SAS) that uses artificial intelligence to gather information from various registries and bank accounts in order to assess the person’s cash deposits and illiquid assets, such as real estate, land, vehicles, and boats, in an effort to help the tax department keep track of income and tax dues much more quickly and effectively. (Times of Malta)

Road traffic accidents in first quarter of 2023 increased 6.3% over previous year

In the first three months of 2023, there were 3,822 traffic accidents, up 6.3% over the same period last year. According to data from the National Statistics Office (NSO), the number of fatalities from traffic accidents rose by 13.3% to 367 in 2023. There were 96 people who had suffered severe injuries, including 52 drivers, 8 passengers, and 36 pedestrians or bikers. (Maltatoday)

Gozo grouping calls for urgent need to safeguard heritage

A new forum calling itself ‘Għal Għawdex’, a joint effort of seven Gozitan organisations, have launched a plan of action to strike a just balance between what they deem as an urgent need to safeguard Gozo’s heritage, including the built and natural environments, and the promotion of the island’s economic growth and prosperity. The forum members said that they do not want Gozo to turn into an urban jungle like Malta, and have therefore put forward eight talking points on development in Gozo. The coalition is urging stronger architectural regulations and the use of conventional materials in new construction, such as limestone, in order to prioritize development design. Additionally, it is demanded that scheduled structures adhere to height restrictions and that a tightly enforced 150-metre buffer be maintained around historic and scheduled monuments. (TVM)

