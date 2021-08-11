Health authorities warn on heatwave / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 11 August 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0840 – Newspaper Review

The Independent speaks to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli who said that a short-term distribution plan is being put in action by Enemalta to respond to electricity demands as temperatures continue to rise in the coming days.

The Times leads with warnings by the health authorities about the heatwaves as temperatures are expected to reach 43 degrees in these days. The public is being asked to stay indoors during the day and keep the house cool.

Malta Today says that a man is challenging his detention inside Mount Carmel hospital, seven years after he was first admitted. Nicholas Grech was believed to be the person behind a series of cat killings at the time and was declared mentally ill in 2014.

In-Nazzjon says that the PN will hold a national conference on climate change following the conclusions of the UN intergovernmental panel. The party will propose an action plan for the management of climate change impacts.

L-Orizzont shares the experience of a couple who travelled to Greece while cases were increasing. Writing on social media, they said that the vaccine can never guarantee against Covid-19, but it is effective.

Malta Today reports that the Planning Authority has approved the development of a new outpatients centre at Mater Dei hospital. The €170 million investment will be built on the site of the disused helipad.

The Independent says that the Magħtab landfill may produce foul odours for another 20 years. A spokesperson for Wasteserv told the paper that it typically takes landfills of that type up to 40 years to fully eradicate the smell.

The Times says that the Office of the President has not replied to questions by journalists about calls for Dr Vella’s to resign in the wake of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry report. The inquiry found the state responsible for the killing of the journalist.

L-Orizzont reports that a 23-year-old man was sentenced to 14 months in jail after he was caught in possession of drugs ready to be sold on Monday. The accused attempted to hide his stash when the police turned up but admitted to the charges in court

In-Nazzjon asks Finance Minister Clyde Caruana for his reaction to the negative economic outlook by credit rating firm Moody’s. The minister said he had predicted the outcome and is not worried about it.

Morning Briefing

Health authorities urge caution as heatwave takes toll

Health authorities have appealed for people to avoid staying outdoors in the coming days as another heatwave takes its toll, with feel-like temperatures expected to reach 43°C. The Meteorological Office is indicating that temperatures are likely to remain above average for the rest of the month.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci appelaed to the public to be cautious throughout the nextdays: “Keep the windows closed while the room is cooler than outdoors and then take the opportunity to cool the house during the night by opening the windows”.

“Take cool showers and frequently wet your hands, face and back of neck”, she recommended.

Dalli calls for int’l agreement on climate, but defends Malta’s right to concessions

Miriam Dalli called for an international agreement to address climate change after a worrying UN report on climate change, but defended Malta’s position to seek special status in EU talks: “If we really want to address climate change, we need to settle on an international agreement, because that’s where you can have a real level playing field,” Dalli said. However, she insisted Malta’s request to seek special consideration throughout the EU Green Deal negotiations, which could see new taxation measures on shipping and airlines. Being an island State, Malta could be hard hit by such measures.

“When I say special consideration, I mean these realities need to be taken into consideration when compared to other countries,” she said, referring to Malta being on the EU’s periphery and dependent on maritime and air connections.

PN to host climate change conference

The Nationalist Party is planning a National Conference on Climate Change, party leader Bernard Grech wrote on Facebook. “The Maltese Government aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 when you have much larger countries than Malta aiming to reach this feat by 2035,” he said. Referring to the UN report which warned of increasingly extreme heatwaves and droughts in the coming years, he added: “This same report clearly states that there is no time for delays or excuses. If we combine efforts as soon as possible, we can avoid a climate catastrophe.”

Covid-19 Update: There were 51 new cases registered in the past 24 hours. Malta registered 70 recoveries as active cases stood at 859. 3,093 swab tests were taken.

CDE News