Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 13 October 2021

Morning Briefing

No changes to Steward agreement – Fearne

Deputy PM Chris Fearne rejected claims that the government made any changes to its concession agreement with Steward Healthcare, with the Opposition highlighting how financial estimates issued with the budget show a spike in the funds allocated for the running of two hospitals. Steward Healthcare will be getting €69 million to run the Gozo and Karin Grech hospitals next year, a significant €20 million in just one year. “There have been no new arrangements to the concession. The increase is a result of more investment in the health sector,” Fearne argued. The concession is currently the subject of a court case brought by former PN leader Adrian Delia.

No breach of ethics in Muscat’s Italy holiday – Hyzler

Former PM Joseph Muscat did not breach ethics when traveling to Italy with his family on a holiday funded by a third party in August 2020.

In a statement, the Standards Commissioner George Hyzler said that he had arrived at this conclusion after considering a complaint by Arnold Cassola. However, Hyzler recalled that in July 2020 he had recommended that MPs should be prohibited from accepting gifts, benefits and hospitality if they would thereby be placed under an obligation in the performance of their duties, or if they would reasonably be seen to be placed under such an obligation. This would be a much wider prohibition than that in the current code of ethics.

Covid-19 Update: 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, with 7 virus patients currently requiring hospital treatment. One patient is in the ITU.

