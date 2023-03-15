Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 15 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Authorities accused of leaving migrants to die – NGOs

An NGO has accused Italian and Maltese authorities of leaving people to die at sea after at least 30 migrants drowned when their boat capsized off Libya on Sunday. “Their politics of non-assistance and the delegation of their duties to the so-called Libyan Coast Guard led to the death of 30 people who were on a boat in distress in international waters, in the contested Libyan Search-and-Rescue (SAR) region,” international NGOs Alarm Phone, Mediterranea Saving Humans and Sea-Watch said. The NGOs said the location of the boat was in international waters, outside of Libyan territorial waters. (Times of Malta)

Maltese MEPs vote against mandatory energy-friendly house renovations

Malta’s MEPs have voted against draft measures that mandate house renovations to reduce energy consumption in buildings. THrough the new rules, the EU is seeking to require all new buildings to be zero-emission from 2028, with the deadline for new buildings occupied, operated or owned by public authorities in 2026. All new buildings should be equipped with solar technologies by 2028, where technically suitable and economically feasible, while residential buildings undergoing major renovation have until 2032. (Maltatoday)

Joseph Muscat was allowed to keep diplomatic passport after resigning

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was allowed to retain his diplomatic passport under the terms of the severance package which he received when he resigned from the post of Prime Minister. PM Robert Abela said that the termination package involves a “diplomatic passport and other protocol facilities.” This information emerged in Parliament through a PQ put forward by Nationalist MP Graham Bencini. (Malta Independent)

