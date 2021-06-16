Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 16 June 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Half a billion of undeclared taxes in a decade: Some half a billion euro worth of taxes have gone undeclared over the past decade. This figure has increased steadily during this timeframe: 13,358 failed to submit their full tax returns, a figure which more than doubled by 2019, when 27,596 people are thought to have undeclared taxes by some €105 million. According to data submitted in Parliament by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, over the 10-year period, €532.9 million in tax went undeclared. Caruana pointed at the rise of foreign workers, who might not be aware of their reporting obligations, or who leave the island after a shorter timeframe, was to blame for the increase.

Malta updates amber list: The Superintendent of Public Health has updated the list of countries on the amber list has been updated. Maltese citizens and/or Maltese residents need to show a vaccine certificate recognised by the Maltese authorities or negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no longer than seventy-two (72) hours prior to arrival. This updated Orange List includes 40 US States, and European countries such as Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria and the United Kingdom. The full list is available here.

Fenech lawyers want access to Caruana Galizia laptop: Lawyers of Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, have requested as evidence laptops and hard drives used by the journalist at the time she was murdered. The request was filed by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers who claim that the two laptops and three hard drives were highly important not only to prove his innocence but also to test the version supplied by Melvin Theuma.

Covid-19 Update: For the third time in the past ten days, no new Covid cases were reported. Health authorities said 1,526 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. With three more persons recovering, the number of active cases has gone down to 51.