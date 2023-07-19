Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 19 July 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

New regulations for licensing of building contractors published

The long-awaited regulations for mandatory licensing of contractors involved in demolition, excavation, and construction were finally published through a legal notice. The responsibility for licensing contractors will be under the Building and Construction Authority. Although the Construction Industry Licensing Regulations, 2023 technically came into force on Tuesday, the actual acceptance of online applications will only commence from Monday, 24 July, as announced by the Ministry for Public Works and Planning. Contractors who submit their applications before the end of October will be allowed to continue their operations while their application is being evaluated by a licensing committee. The establishment of this committee, comprising five members appointed by the minister (Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi in this case) in consultation with the minister-appointed BCA board, was not accompanied by any specific timeframes as mentioned by the ministry. (Newsbook)

PM Office defends decision to face crowd during vigil

A spokesperson for the prime minister defended his decision to exit through the Castille main door during the vigil for Jean Paul Sofia, stating that leaving through the side door would have also led to accusations of avoidance and disregard for the crowd. Despite waiting until all the speeches, candle placements, and the national anthem were finished, he faced jeers and chants of “shame on you,” “mafia,” and “coward.” His car was even pelted with bottles as he drove away. Sofia’s mother expressed disappointment at these actions. “While I heartfully thank the thousands who turned up, we were certainly not involved if there were any unnecessary comments made towards the prime minister while he left… as the vigil was over by then and we had left”, Isabelle Bonnici wrote on Facebook. (Times of Malta)

Sustainability, competitiveness have key role in EU-CELAC Summit: PM Robert Abela emphasized the importance of sustainability, economic resilience, and competitiveness for the welfare of citizens during the EU-CELAC Summit in Brussels. He highlighted the significance of common values in fostering greater cooperation and creating opportunities that will ultimately benefit the people of Europe. The Prime Minister acknowledged the significant changes in the global landscape since the last CELAC Summit eight years ago, with new challenges emerging. He emphasized that achieving stronger and more resilient societies and economies requires striking a balance between sustainability, economic resilience, and competitiveness. (The Malta Independent)

PN seeks clarity on PM-judiciary communications

Shadow justice minister Karol Aquilina has urged the Attorney General to openly disclose a detailed record of her communications with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard. Aquilina’s request comes in response to the Prime Minister’s statements regarding a public inquiry into the death of 19-year-old Jean Paul Sofia. The Prime Minister asserted that Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia had sought a two-month ‘extension’ for the ongoing magisterial inquiry. “It is unacceptable and entirely deplorable that information in the possession of the Attorney General regarding an ongoing magisterial inquiry is being used by Robert Abela and Jonathan Attard for political purposes. This is a clear abuse of power and a betrayal of the obligations the Attorney General has towards the Maltese and Gozitan people”, the PN MP said. (Maltatoday)

