Newspaper Review

Newspaper Review

The Times says that construction tycoon Charles Polidano has negotiated a reduction of a €40 million tax bill following a meeting with senior government officials. It is understood that iċ-Ċaqnu will now pay around €10 million.

In-Nazzjon says that singer Destiny earned Malta a place in the Eurovision Song Contest finals with “a spectacular performance” on Tuesday night. The paper report that the young singer’s number received warm applause.

L-Orizzont says that Malta is among the first 10 finalists in this year’s edition of the Eurovision Song Contest after an “impeccable” performance by Destiny Chukunyere in Rotterdam last night.

Malta Today quotes minister Carmelo Abela who confirmed that he was questioned by the police in relation to the 2010 attempted heist on HSBC bank, but he said that the prosecution at the time had summoned the bank not him personally.

The Independent speaks to Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who said that the government has considered a scenario in which Malta was not added to the UK’s green list but urged everyone to do their share and ensure that this does not happen.

Malta Today reports that the family of a woman at Casa Arkati elderly residence has filed a criminal complaint against the care home after the nonagenarian developed a gangrenous infection that led to a leg amputation.

The Times quotes a report by the EU food and safety agency which found that local farmers were still using a banned pesticide on their crops. A farmers’ association said that the inspections were conducted at a time when the ban had just been imposed in 2019.

The Independent follows the testimony of a police sergeant in court who claimed that he was with Carmel Chircop a few days before his murder when he overheard the lawyer arguing over debt payments on the phone.

In-Nazzjon reports on a meeting between PN Leader Bernard Grech and Chamber of Commerce president Marisa Xuereb. Grech said that the country needs a long-term economic vision that invests in homegrown sectors.

L-Orizzont carries an interview with the founders of a new pro-life group who argued that young people should be proud to take a stance in favour of life. A spokesperson said that the unborn have a right to a voice.

Morning Briefing

Abela says that his testimony was on behalf of bank: Minister Carmelo Abela Carmelo Abela has admitted testifying in the 2010 HSBC robbery, but argued that the prosecution did not summon him personally but the bank. He had earlier claimed that he could not remember testifying in the court case. In comments to Malta Today, the Minister now admitted that he had testified behind closed doors in February 2011, in the compilation of evidence against two men accused of carrying out the daring robbery that ended in a shootout with police.

“Police never investigated or interrogated me since the HSBC heist in 2010 and from verifications I have carried out, it results that the prosecution had generically asked for an HSBC representative to testify and not for me specifically. Eventually, as insurance manager at that time, I represented the bank in court, and it appears that I was only asked to confirm some technical details,” Abela argued.

Security officer compensated after being dismissed for resting: The Malta International Airport has been ordered by the Industrial Tribunal to compensate a security officer with the sum of €12,000 for his dismissal after, looking tired, he was seen on cameras resting on a chair. Saviour Caruana had filed a case against MIA after he was dismissed from work at the airport where he worked as a security assistant.

The Industrial Tribunal insisted that a worker has a right for a break and can take this break outside the premises. While the company accused him of failing to do his proper duty, Caruana maintained that he was tired and rested his head against the back of a chair.

Destiny makes it to Eurovision final: A powerful performance of the song Je Me Casse by Destiny saw Malta’s participant in the Eurovision Song Contest sail through the first semi-final held on Tuesday in Rotterdam. In pictures here.

16 countries took part in the semi-final held on Tuesday, with the second semi-final will be held tomorrow.

Covid-19 Update: Malta’s health authorities recorded just two new Covid cases on Tuesday, with 21 persons recovering. This brings the active case tally down to 128. No deaths were reported for the 12th consecutive day.

