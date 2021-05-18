Reading Time: < 1 minute

A powerful performance of the song Je Me Casse by Destiny saw Malta’s participant in the Eurovision Song Contest sail through the first semi-final held on Tuesday in Rotterdam.

16 countries took part in the semi-final held today, with the second semi-final will be held on Thursday.

Photos: ANDER KONING / POOL via EPA/EFE

Destiny’s no stranger to Eurovision glory, having won the Junior Contest for Malta in 2015 with ‘Not My Soul’.

Since then, it’s been the Maltese singer’s ambition to appear on the regular Eurovision stage and to produce a first Eurovision Song Contest victory for her country.