Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 21 April 2021

Degiorgios accuse Ministers of abuse of public authority

Alfred and George Degiorgio, two men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia have accused government ministers of an “abuse of public authority” following their refusual to grant a pardon request.

On Monday, the cabinet said it had advises President George Vella against granting Alfred and George Degiorgio immunity from the murder and other serious crimes. The Degiorgios had said that they would give details of the involvement of a former minister in the assassination and a sitting minister in a failed bank robbery.

Seed Fund award launched

A €100,000 TAKEOFF Seed Fund Award has been launched with the aim to enable next phase towards commercialisation of business and research ideas. Industry Minister Silvio Schembri said that Malta is driving forward a knowledge-based economy founded on research, creativity, innovation and the capabilities of the human intellect as means to elicit new areas of economic growth.

The TOSFA Award will be offering each applicant the opportunity to benefit from a grant varying between €5,000 and €25,000, which aims to enable researchers and entrepreneurs in taking the next phase towards commercialisation of their business and research ideas. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry for the Economy and Industry and the University of Malta. The fund is further supported by the UM Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Incubation (CEBI), Knowledge Transfer Office and TAKEOFF Business Incubator.

Covid-19 Update

Covid-19 cases were down to 13 on Tuesday, the lowest figure since last Summer.

With 62 recoveries, the number of active cases has gone down to 563. Two men died in the past 24 hours aged 57 and 81, taking the death toll up to 411.

Government registers € 1.3bn deficit

In 2020, Government registered a deficit of €1,300.2 million, equivalent to 10.1 per cent of GDP. The General Government debt amounted to €6,960.0 million or 54.3 per cent of GDP. The balance is calculated as the difference between total revenue (€4,677.8 million) and expenditure (€5,977.9 million) of General Government. When comparing 2020 to 2019, total revenue decreased by €378.1 million, while total expenditure increased by €972.1 million.

The fiscal results for 2020 were largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent government measures to mitigate the economic, social and health risks associated with the pandemic.

