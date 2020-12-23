Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 23 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Former Labour Secretary-General denies corruption charges

Jimmy Magro, Labour’s former Secretary General, pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption with regard to a €250,000 public waste procurement tender issued by the Local Councils Association. The project was related to the the acquisition of an electromechanical compost machine for the processing of domestic organic waste.

Magro was special consultant to the association, with a special focus on EU funded projects, also sitting on the board that was to select the winning bidder on the tender.

The case was triggered after one of the bidders had alleged that Magro sought money to secure the tender for the said bidder.

40 Malta Air crew members to lose their job

It will hardly be a Happy New Year for 40 crew members of the Malta Air airline – a Ryanair subsidiary – after the airline said that the General Workers Union did not present the emergency agreement reached last Thursday.

The company added that the emergency agreement provides, among others, for what it described as a modest reduction in salaries, leading to a guaranteed minimum salary. Malta Air, a subsidiary of the Ryanair group, stated that it is currently operating only 10% of its capacity due to Covid-19 and has kept in employment all the cabin crew it employed before the crisis emergence. The emergency agreement has been agreed with the airline’s pilots, it said.

Unemployment edges up in Summer

Malta’s unemployment rate continued to increase during Summer, according to the NSO’s Labour Force Survey, reaching 4.6% – or approxiamately 12,589 people.

The latest edition of the LFS, which covers Q3 indicates that the unemployment rate has continued to rise in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic: the rate had been 4.4% in the second quarter and 3.3% in the first.

Covid-19 Update

The Health Department reported 108 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 46 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 1553. 2788 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 196.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...