Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 23 June 2021

Morning Briefing

FATF vote expected today: Big day for Malta’s future as 37 jurisdictions and two regional organisations – the European Commission and the Gulf Co-operation Council, members of international anti-money laundering regulator, will vote on whether to place the island on the so-call grey-list, the club of untrustworthy financial jurisdictions.

It is understood that Government has lobbied till the very last minute those countries that have a vote today, and which appeared inclined to give thumbs down to Malta. These countries include the United States and the United Kingdom, with the former likely to have an important say on the final outcome due to its influence in the political arena. Grey-listing would have negative repercussions on investment and jobs in the country.

The vote is expected this afternoon.

MEIA postpones Thursday demonstration: A protest by the entertainment lobby planned for tomorrow has been temporarily suspended the association and authorities seek “to find the best possible solutions to make events safe as well as sustainable”. In a statement, the MEIA said that if discussions fail to address its concerns and the industry remains discriminated against and treated unjustly, it will announce another date for a demonstration in the coming days. “MEIA remains committed to ensure that our sectors open responsibly, sustainably and controlled for all”, it said.

Covid-19 Update: 5 new Covid-19 cases were reported. There was 1 new recovery as 1,649 swab tests were conducted. The number of active cases increased to 27.

New scheme to support transition to reusable packaging: Government has launched a new incentive offering €20,000 to businesses to support their efforts in transitioning to plastic-free and reusable packaging alternatives. “A lot of products from cheese to detergents come packaged in plastic, and through this scheme we want to support companies implement their own project to make their shop more sustainable,” Miriam Dalli, minister responsible for sustainability said during the launch. The grant will cover up to half of expenses incurred in moving away from single-use packaging to a more sustainable method of consumption.

