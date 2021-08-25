Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 25 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police Commissioner rejects argument that Schembri mobile phone contains relevant info

The Commissioner of Police has rejected Yorgen Fenech’s defence lawyers’ claims that the police are in possession of a complete mobile phone extraction relating to Keith Schembri, describing it as a “fishing expedition,” intended solely to drag out proceedings further. In a reply to a surprise court application filed by Fenech’s defence, in which it was claimed that data from Schembri’s missing mobile had somehow been extracted by the police, the Commissioner of Police put the onus of proving the claims on the defence. In their court application, Fenech’s lawyers said that the seized data was believed to have been “lost forever” and was essential to prove their client’s claims

PN calls out silence on school re-opening

The PN has called on Government to publish plans for school re-opening saying the silence on the matter was a “social injustice” to students, teachers and parents in Malta and Gozo. By not answering crucial questions, such as about obligatory attendance; quarantine measures; protocols for effect of examination results, Prime Minister Robert Abela is still “hiding” and not giving any “peace of mind” to students, teachers or parents, the PN’s said.

Covid-19 Update: There were 35 new cases reported on Tuesday. Malta registered 40 recoveries as active cases stood at 681. 3,440 swab tests were taken. Health Minister Chris Fearne said there are currently 37 people recovering from COVID-19 at Mater Dei Hospital with two receiving care in the ITU. A 65-year-old man died while positive to COVID-19.

