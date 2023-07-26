Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 26 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Four deaths related to heat reported over weekend

According to health authorities, last weekend saw three fatalities due to dehydration and one individual passing away from hyperthermia as Malta continues to experience a scorching heatwave. Further information obtained by Times of Malta indicates that additional deaths have occurred due to the extreme heat, prompting several magisterial inquiries to investigate these cases. The health authorities’ statement reveals that a total of 34 deaths occurred over the weekend, with most attributed to cardiovascular conditions or exacerbations of pre-existing chronic ailments. The ages of the victims were not disclosed. However, sources revealed that numerous individuals, particularly the elderly, sought medical assistance from hospitals and health centers in recent days as they struggled to cope with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees. (Times of Malta)

PN leader asks PM to delcare state of emergency on energy crisis

Opposition leader Bernard Grech urged the Prime Minister to take immediate action in response to the persistent and widespread power cuts affecting Malta and Gozo. Grech called on the Prime Minister to declare a national state of emergency and to actively engage with the public facing severe challenges due to water and energy-related problems. During a press conference in Birzebbugia, opposite the Delimara power plant, he urged that no amount of financial compensation can adequately address the hardships they are enduring. (Maltatoday)

Temperature respite expected over next few days

The ongoing severe heatwave continues to affect our country and Southern Europe, prompting health authorities in Malta to issue warnings about the potential health risks associated with the high temperatures. People are advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the adverse effects of the sun and heat. However, relief is in sight as Malta is expected to experience a significant drop in temperatures starting from the middle of this week. Temperatures will decrease to 35 degrees on Wednesday and further to 32 degrees on Thursday. This change is attributed to the wind direction shifting to northwest (Majjistral) and increasing in strength to Force 5 to Force 6 on Wednesday. According to the Met Office, the maximum temperature will remain at 35 degrees on Sunday, indicating a decrease in the intensity of the heatwave as the week progresses. (TVM)

