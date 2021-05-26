Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Family of Miriam Pace reach agreement with developer

The family of the late Miriam Pace, who died tragically in a construction incident in March 2020 in Santa Venera, have signed a settlement agreement with the developers of the project MCZMC Developers Limited. Pace died tragically when the house she lived in collapsed as a result of to construction works next door. The Pace family lawyer explained that the civil claims brought forward by the Pace family against the developers, the contractor, the architect of the project and the site technical officer are now settled.

Parliament debates compulsory 2% disability in workforce rule

On Tuesday evening, Parliament debated an amendment intended to enforce a law obliging employers of more than 20 people to include in their workforce a minimum of 2% of people with a disability, or pay a financial contribution if this was not the case. The motion was supported by the PN Opposition. Moving the second reading of a bill on the employment of people with disability, Caruana said that although it was currently compulsory for employers to include disabled people in their workforce, the clause was not enforceable and many employers ignored it.

Government to send Libyan held money back

Government of Malta is ready to send the 1.2 billion dinars currently held in Malta to be used for the good and wellbeing of the Libyan people who have endured so much suffering over the years. This was announced by Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo during a working visit to the Russian Federation, where he held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Referring to the Middle East conflict, Minister Bartolo explained that Malta and Russia are on the same page and that the ceasefire alone will not resolve this tragic issue. In this context, he called for a lasting solution through which Israelis and Palestinians live next to each other, in security and peace and, above all, enjoying equal rights.

Melvin Theuma testifies at Yorgen Fenech compilation

State witness Melvin Theuma testified in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech. Fenech is accused of

conspiring to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bomb on October 16, 2017. A Europol

expert also took the stand earlier. During the sitting, Theuma made reference to an alleged phone tap. He said that his phone was tapped when he spoke to someone saying he would go to the police commissioner to

disclose everything about Yorgen Fenech. He also said that Kenneth, a security official in the Office of the Prime Minister, “got information from Keith”.

Covid-19 Update

Malta registered its first death on Tuesday since May 7. During the last 24 hours a 77-year-old female died at Mater Dei hospital. The health authorities said 3 new cases had been found and there had been 5 recoveries. 1,492 swab tests were taken in the previous day.

