Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 27 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

L-Istrina collects €5.27m for those in need

A sum of €5.27m was collected during Malta’s largest telethon on Tuesday. President George Vella thanked all donors for their ‘feast of solidarity’ and also showed his appreciation for the team behind the impressive 12-hour event. The event was held at the Kirkop Sports Complex and transmitted live on all major TV stations.

Spain says Malta main entry point for Nepalese on false visa

Nepalese individuals residing in Spain were apprehended as part of a collaborative investigation by Europol aimed at identifying clandestine entrants and individuals overstaying their visas. Malta and Poland serve as primary entry points for migrant workers from Nepal, allowing access to the Schengen zone. These workers temporarily stay until arranging further travel by air to Spain, their ultimate destination. Operation Everest commenced in November 2022 when Spanish authorities disrupted a network facilitating the entry of Indians and Nepalis into Spain, intending to eventually travel to the United States via Mexico. A coordinated effort involving Europol resulted in the arrest of nine individuals suspected of aiding approximately 300 Nepali citizens in reaching Europe through fraudulent visas obtained in India. (Maltatoday)

MCA alerts against shopping season scams

The Malta Communications Authority has cautioned the public to proactively guard against scammers who exploit the surge in online shopping during this season. Highlighting this period as an ideal opportunity for scammers, the MCA said that their use of various channels like emails, SMS, or phone calls to lure unsuspecting individuals into scams. The MCA advised vigilance regarding text messages via SMS, WhatsApp, or other social media platforms that create a sense of urgency. These may simulate urgent payment deadlines, demand immediate action for credit card continuation, or assert that personal details require immediate updates within a short span. Warning against clicking on unfamiliar web links, the MCA alerted individuals to exercise caution, stating that scammers sometimes employ less urgent tactics in their approaches. (Times of Malta)

