Asset Recovery Bureau without CEO for four months – Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 28 April 2021

The Times says that the Asset Recovery Bureau is without a CEO four months after the last one resigned to take up another post. The body is responsible for the confiscation and administration of criminals’ assets.

L-Orizzont leads with the announcement by Prime Minister Robert Abela of a €20 million aid package for businesses. The fund is structured into assistance for rent and electricity bills as well as direct support to businesses that will remain closed after May 10.

Malta Today says that the government is offering grants of up to €50,000 and additional tax credits to boost investment in areas of businesses that are in line with the priorities of the European Green Deal.

The Times follows a press conference addressed by the Prime Minister who said that, by the end of April, the government will have issued around €455 million in Covid-related financial assistance to business related to the pandemic.

The Independent quotes Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli who explained the latest round of business aid schemes as a mix of direct support measures for companies and incentives for business development.

In-Nazzjon covers a meeting between the PN and the Employers Association on Tuesday. PN Leader Bernard Grech said that both employers and employees are part of the solution for Malta’s economic recovery.

Malta Today reveals that Wasteserv has been ordered by the Environment and Resources Authority to submit a new Environmental Impact Assessment report for its incinerator project following concerns raised by ADPN chairman Carmel Cacopardo.

The Independent asks the Prime Minister about the ongoing debate regarding the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life following criticism by MPs on the government benches. Robert Abela questioned whether the Office should be held by a former MP.

L-Orizzont says that workers with security company G4S that serve at the airport have chosen to be represented by the General Workers Union. The union’s head of sector said the result is recognition of the commitment shown by the GWU during the pandemic.

In-Nazzjon quotes a statement by the federation of English language schools criticising the decision by authorities to keep the industry closed. The federation said that the situation is putting Malta at a disadvantage against competitors.

948 persons fined for Covid breaches

948 persons were fined in the past eight days by local enforcement authorities, including LESA, Transport Malta and the Police after breaching regulations against Coronavirus. Figures published by Government show that 634 persons were fined for not wearing a mask in a public place; while 275 others were fined for gatherings in numbers not permitted by law.

Enforcement officers also fined 31 persons who were in larger groups in private homes and an establishment was found breaching the regulations.

Seven persons were found breaching quarantine regulations during the thousands of inspections.



Business cannot depend on short term measures only – PN

The Nationalist Party argued that Maltese businesses need a long-term recovery plan. In a statement in a reaction to the assistance package for businesses announced by the Government, Opposition spokesman for Finance Mario De Marco said that whilst the Opposition is always in favour of more assistance in favour of regeneration of the economy, and this assistance is an important step in this direction, the country and businesses cannot continue to depend on short-term measures, but rather, need incentives to help to stimulate consumers, spur investment and incentivise growth.

The PN added it should be ensured that the businesses that suffered most during the past 14 months, and which still have their operations restricted during these weeks, are given the necessary help to stop them from closing down.

The Opposition was reacting to new schemes announced by Government yesterday, whereby an additional €20 million in aid will be made available to businesses, along tax credits of €78 million to help businesses regenerate themselves and kickstart the road to economic recovery.

Schemes will also be made available to businesses that remodel in a way which is sustainable, digital and environmentally friendly, while other incentives will be given to those businesses that have to remain closed after 10 May.

Covid-19 Update

Covid-19 cases reached 45 on Tuesday. with 67 new recoveries. The number of active cases has gone down to 400. A total of 1,512 swab tests were taken the day before, while no new deaths were registered.

