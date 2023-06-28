Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 28th June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PAC’s Muscat testimony turns rowdy as former PM denies involvement in Enemalta decisions

A heated debate dominated proceedings at the PAC on Tuesday, as former PM Joseph Muscat faced further questions on the Electrogas project. Committee chair Darren Carabott asked about the selection process for evaluation committee members in the Delimara gas plant project, with Muscat insisting that he had no role in choosing the members, including Nexia BT partners. He believed it was Enemalta and the energy ministry who made the selections at a leadership level. Muscat denied influencing the committee’s selection or having any influence on the tender’s outcome. Carabott referred to the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, which highlighted control by a small clique connected to Castille. Muscat expressed reservations about the inquiry’s conclusion, stating it was very subjective. Further exchanges between the two resulted in a heated encounter in which Muscat repeatedly challenged the PN MP’s legal grounds to ask certain questions. (Maltatoday)

Govt to allow ‘insults’ in artistic work

Government has announced that artists who incorporate insults or threats into their work will not be in violation of the law unless they make actual “credible and realistic” threats. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici provided information about a bill that will be presented in parliament later on Tuesday, aiming to protect artists from prosecution. The bill, known as the Artistic Expression Enhancement Act, was developed in response to the actions of River of Love pastor Gordon John Manche, who filed multiple police reports resulting in the prosecution of satirists, stand-up comedians, and an artistic director on charges of alleged slander and misuse of electronic equipment. (Times of Malta)

Gaming company fined in excess of €236000 euro after not verifying players’ source of income

The igaming company Glitnor Services Limited has been fined €236,789 by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) due to operational deficiencies, which included a failure to verify the source of income for certain players. After conducting a review of Glitnor Services Limited’s operations, the FIAU determined that the required revisions regarding risks associated with these operations had not been carried out. The FIAU noted that its officers did not receive reports on risk assessments, even when the company’s clients exceeded €2,000 in transfers. The company has committed to addressing these shortcomings and taking steps to rectify the situation. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first