Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 29 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Shock and anger after injured migrant is dumped on country road

Social media commentators were left in awe after images of an injured migrant worker who was allegedly dumped on the roadside after falling at a construction site. The Police said that a contractor is being questioned, while the 32-year-old man from Ghana. He told those who stopped to help him that his boss had abandoned him there because he didn’t have a work permit. The President, Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, together with numerous stakeholders expressed their anger and disappointment and called for swift justice. The Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers said that the incident was further proof that contractors should require a licence to operate.

Rights of unborn child should not be neglected, says PM

PM Robert Abela said that his personal position against abortion has always been clear, but added that he respects the divergence of opinions on the subject. Speaking at a press briefing after a meeting of the European Parliament’s S&D Group, he insisted that the rights of the unborn child should not be neglected in any abortion debate. Iratxe García Perez, President of the S&D group, stated that her position is in “clear defence of the rights of women”. The discussion should go on, but we should respect the divergent perspectives. I look forward to the discussion continuing,” Abela added.

Less restrictions for bars and restaurants allowing only vaccinated people

Bars and restaurants will have their restrictions eased if they restrict entrance to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders as of October 9. This includes allowing up to eight people at a table, with such tables possibly being 1.5m apart, rather than two. Opening hours will be extended by an hour to 3am while customers can served at bars with Perspex.

Covid-19 Update

There were 16 new cases and 37 new recoveries. 13 patients are currently being treated in Mater Dei, 3 of whom are in the ITU.