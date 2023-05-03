Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 3 May 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Speaker rules no further testimony on Schembri case until Court ruling

Keith Schembri will not have to give any more evidence to a parliamentary committee examining the controversial Electrogas power station contract until a court decides whether his right to a fair hearing was violated. Parliamentary speaker Anglu Farrugia made the ruling on Tuesday following a request by the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. (Times of Malta)

Parliament debates doubling of traffic fines

Parliament on Tuesday started discussing a new proposed law aimed to deter reckless driving and other traffic contraventions. Minister Aaron Farrugia said motorists can anticipate more penalty points being deducted from their licenses and face a greater risk of having their driving licenses suspended, should the government’s new proposal receive parliamentary approval. Where before a fine for mobile phone use while driving stood at €100 and three to six penalty points, new fines doubled the fine to a €200 fine. (Maltatoday)

NAO says families depending on social benefits cannot lead dignified life

Families dependent on non-contributory social benefits are not being provided with sufficient income to lead a dignified life, a National Audit Office (NAO) report found. The study set the minimum annual budget for a two adult and two children family at €15,185 and an augmented minimum annual budget for a decent living at €26,389 a year. However such a family on social benefits has a total disposable income of just €12,478. (Newsbook)

