Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 8 September 2021

Morning Briefing

Yorgen Fenech indicted on money laundering charges

Presiding magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has found sufficient evidence to place Yorgen Fenech under a bill of indictment, formalising the money laundering charges against him. Fenech is accused of laundering and misappropriating funds from a company that he owns with his uncle Ray Fenech. “From the evidence in particular chats there appears to be a case to answer,” the magistrate said. The compilation of evidence will continue on 19 October.

€5.5 million investment in the construction of new roads and upgrades in Luqa’s industrial zone

Government has announced the development of road networks in industrial areas in Ħal Far, Bulebel, Marsa, Kordin, and San Ġwann

With an investment of around €5.5 million, work has commenced on the construction of about 1.2 kilometres of roads by INDIS Malta. Through this project, 117 small and medium enterprises, operating from this industrial area will benefit from an improved environment, after an absence of about 40 years. These enterprises include both companies and the self-employed, some of which operate within the manufacturing sector. Work on the industrial roads in the area, which covers an area of 92,500 square meters, has begun in recent days and is expected to take about six months. The minister explained that this will be staggered into four phases to minimize any inconvenience to tenants.

New school measures announced

The Education Ministry announced new Covid-19 measures for the upcoming scholastic year.

For those students under Year 8, there will be a distance of 1.5 metres between desks. Those students who are in Year 9 and over will only have a distance of one metre between desks. Lab work, fieldwork, P.E. and outings will be allowed but students need to be in bubbles and respect Covid-19 measures.

School tuck shops can open but only offer pre-packaged items. Kindergarten assistants and LSEs need to wear a mask or visor at all times. School assemblies can be held as long as the concept of school bubbles and social distancing is respected. Discussions regarding graduation ceremonies are ongoing.

