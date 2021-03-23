Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 23 March 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Schembri asks again for bail

Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri has filed a fresh request for bail, with a decision however not expected to be taken until Friday.

Lawyers representing Schembri have filed an application in the courts after he was remanded in custody for fear of tampering with ongoing investigations. He was taken to prison last Saturday, together with ten other persons, including his father, accused with a number of offences ranging from corruption to money laundering.

His lawyers have also requested a referral to the highest court in the country arguing that their client’s constitutional rights are being violated. Meanwhile, TVM, the national broadcaster, quoted police sources in reporting that investigations on these cases are still active and it is not excluded that more persons are arraigned in court.

PN MPs slam budget debate as irrelevant

Opposition MPs described the parliamentary debate on Government’s financial estimates as irrelevant following the latest news relating to the arraignment of a number of people with charges of corruption and money laundering. PN MP Claudio Grech said the problems were self-inflicted and that the government was in constant “political fire-fighting” mode. The country needed stability and required an alternative.

On the other hand, Government MPs, including ministers and parliamentary secretaries, went ahead with their speeches about the implementation of the budget, which they described as a social budget.

1,545 fines dished out last week for Covid-rule breaking

Authorities said that enforcement agencies handed 1,545 fines last week to people caught in failure to abide with Covid regulations

1,289 persons were caught not wearing a mask, while another 148 persons fined after being in groups of more than four.

Another 108 contraventions were issued in connection with other regulations breach, including those of gatherings in homes. This follows the introduction of the legal notice that limit gatherings in homes to not more than two households.

Inspections were also held to inquire about persons in quarantine, during which six persons were found not to be observing these regulations.

Covid-19 Update

191 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, with 323 recovering. These cases were identified through 3,413 swab tests carried out yesterday and lower the active case tally to 2,603.

Until Sunday, 145,935 doses of the anti-Covid vaccination were administered, 44,483 of which were second doses. A 99-year old female became the 373rd fatality of the pandemic in Malta.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...