Malta News Dispatch – Friday 23 June 2023

Morning Briefing

Malta, Libya to build interconnector between the two countries

Malta and Libya have signed an agreement to collaborate on the construction of an interconnector between Libya and Malta, benefiting not only both countries but also the European Union and Mediterranean nations. The agreement was signed in Tripoli following discussions between Prime Minister Robert Abela and his Libyan counterpart, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, during Abela’s second official visit to Libya in two years. Dbeibah focused on the importance of joint efforts between Malta and Libya to secure the necessary investments for this project. It is intended to provide renewable energy, addressing the energy crisis faced by the region amid the current circumstances. (TVM)

Recreational caravans will need permits and permissions

Starting next week, individuals who own caravans and wish to park them for recreational purposes will be required to obtain a permit and seek permission from the relevant local council. This permission will be granted for a minimum fee of €5 per day. Additionally, local councils will soon have the opportunity to apply for permits in order to establish designated camping sites within their respective areas. The fee for such permits will be set at €10 per day. In both scenarios, the local councils have been granted complete autonomy to decide whether or not to grant permission for caravans to occupy specific locations. (The Malta Independent)

Government repatriates 72 migrants

According to the home affairs ministry, 72 individuals who arrived in Malta irregularly have been transferred to other European Union (EU) countries on Wednesday. The Department of Information released a statement which did not provide specific information regarding the individuals’ country of origin, their arrival date in Malta, their destination countries for relocation, or the number of migrants remaining in Malta’s centers. The ministry stated that this relocation is part of a voluntary solidarity mechanism implemented within the EU since June 2022. The mechanism aims to alleviate migration pressures faced by frontline countries. (Newsbook)

