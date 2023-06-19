Malta News Dispatch – Monday 19 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM calls for solution on migration issue in Med

PM Robert Abela highlighted the urgency of finding a resolution to the Mediterranean migration issue, while speaking on ONE Radio on Sunday. His statement comes in the wake of a tragic incident where hundreds of migrants were feared to have drowned off the coast of Greece, as well as Malta’s decision to abstain from the latest EU draft agreement on migrant distribution. Abela stated that the government’s primary objective is to save lives, even though it may resist the arrival of unauthorized immigrants. He expressed concern about the loss of lives at sea, many of which go unreported. Abela stressed that when such incidents are known, the preservation of lives becomes a sacred principle. While there may be resistance to migrant arrivals, the government aims to prioritize the safeguarding of lives to the greatest extent possible. (Times of Malta)

PN leader expresses concern at poverty rates

PN leader Bernard Dr Grech argued that Government priorities neglect the well-being of the people, especially those struggling with the cost of living. He highlighted the exclusion of foreign nationals in surveys, mentioned high poverty thresholds, and expressed concern about declining economic performance. Dr Grech emphasized the need for a Nationalist Government that plans and offers solutions to address these issues. Dr Grech referred to NSO statistics indicating that approximately 90,000 individuals in Malta are on the brink of poverty. He expressed concern that it is unacceptable for people in the country to lack peace of mind and decent living conditions. (TVM)

Leaders should serve other, Bishop insists

Archbishop Charles Scicluna stressed the importance of selfless service, cautioning against serving others for personal gain or vanity. He drew inspiration from the Gospel of Matthew, where Jesus sends out the apostles, empowering them to heal the sick and drive out impure spirits. Jesus urged them to give freely, just as they had received freely. Reflecting on Jesus’ metaphors, the Archbishop acknowledged the necessity of sending out disciples to serve. Jesus expressed compassion for crowds likened to “sheep without a shepherd” and recognized the abundance of work but the scarcity of workers in the metaphorical harvest. The Archbishop interpreted these metaphors as highlighting the essence of serving others, even in positions of leadership. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first