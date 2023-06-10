Malta News Dispatch – Saturday 10 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

New Luqa-Qormi flyover to be closed temporarily

Infrastructure Malta has announced that a recently constructed flyover, providing access from the Luqa junction project to Qormi, will be temporarily closed starting from the end of next week. However, it will reopen by the end of June along with several of the lanes that are currently undergoing construction. Once reopened, the northbound flyover, which currently facilitates travel from the airport to Qormi, will switch directions, as confirmed by Infrastructure Malta. During a news conference, CEO Ivan Falzon said that “by the end of June, we will witness significant progress on the project, with the majority of the work completed, including the application of permanent asphalt and the installation of line markings.” (Times of Malta)

Malta justifies abstention on migration vote

Malta abstained from the EU migration vote on the belief that the presented solution may not result in a fair and effective system capable of addressing both current and future challenges faced by the country. In a statement, Byron Camilleri, the Minister of Home Affairs, highlighted that Malta’s circumstances and vulnerabilities differ from those of other EU member states. According to him, the agreement fails to strike a satisfactory balance between responsibility and solidarity. “While every member state bears the burden of irregular arrivals and associated responsibilities, Malta, given its small size, carries a disproportionately heavier burden,” he asserted. (Newsbook)

Waste management plan on track, Govt says

Malta is fully committed to maintaining a swift implementation of its waste management plan for the period of 2021-2030. The measures currently being enacted have already demonstrated positive outcomes, a DOI statement emphasized. In response to a report released on Thursday by the European Commission, which presented data predating 2020 on the waste management performance of EU member states, the Ministry for the Environment, Energy, and Enterprise clarified that while Malta still requires a substantial transformation in waste management practices, significant progress has been made in the past two years across the entire waste management spectrum. These advancements are encouraging signs towards achieving Malta’s long-term objectives. (The Malta Independent)

